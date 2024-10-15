Earthquake Exercise Set For November 14

The Department of Disaster Management encourages all Virgin Islands residents to join the Territorial earthquake exercise ShakeOut, which will be held locally on November 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Persons can register for the exercise at www.surveymonkey.com/r/shakeout2024.

Participants should practise the safer earthquake response of DROP, COVER and HOLD. Individuals and organisations may also wish to reduce their risk of earthquake damage or injury by reviewing their earthquake procedures, assembling an emergency kit, updating contingency plans, and reviewing insurance policies.

For more information about ShakeOut in the Virgin Islands, please contact the DDM at 468-4200.