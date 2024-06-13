EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, shallow patches of low level clouds will continue to move across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.