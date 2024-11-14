EXERCISE SHAKEOUT

This is the ShakeOut earthquake exercise!
DROP, COVER and HOLD now. This earthquake response technique is endorsed by emergency first responders around the world. Practising it today can help you and you and your loved ones stay safe in the event of a real earthquake.
After 60 seconds, the exercise is complete, or you can choose to enhance your experience with additional steps such as
- practising a safety walk-through
- updating your family or team emergency procedures
- visiting your tsunami evacuation location
- reviewing your wellness check procedure
Thank you for joining ShakeOut!