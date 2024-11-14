EXERCISE SHAKEOUT

This is the ShakeOut earthquake exercise!

DROP, COVER and HOLD now. This earthquake response technique is endorsed by emergency first responders around the world. Practising it today can help you and you and your loved ones stay safe in the event of a real earthquake.

After 60 seconds, the exercise is complete, or you can choose to enhance your experience with additional steps such as

practising a safety walk-through

updating your family or team emergency procedures

visiting your tsunami evacuation location

reviewing your wellness check procedure

Thank you for joining ShakeOut!