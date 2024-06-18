POTENTIAL CYCLONE 1 UPDATE June 18, 2024

As of 2pm, Potential Cyclone One is located approximately 1830 miles west of Road Town, it continues to generate unstable weather over the western gulf of Mexico. It is a large and disorganized disturbance that is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the United States and Mexico.
This system that is expected to develop is no threat to the Virgin Islands.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life