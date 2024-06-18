POTENTIAL CYCLONE 1 UPDATE June 18, 2024

As of 2pm, Potential Cyclone One is located approximately 1830 miles west of Road Town, it continues to generate unstable weather over the western gulf of Mexico. It is a large and disorganized disturbance that is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the United States and Mexico.

