System Test Calendar for 2025 Available

Virgin Islands residents can download the schedule of tests of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System for 2025. Sirens and other elements of the early warning system are generally tested on the fourth Friday each month.

Although no action is required during system tests, residents are encouraged to test their home or business emergency procedures. To test their disaster or emergency plan, persons can practise how they would respond to an emergency by having all persons in the household or team members get to their designated shelter-in-place or evacuation location; check emergency supplies; and test emergency communication systems.

For advice on creating a home or business emergency plan, or for more information about the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System, please contact the Department of Disaster Management at (284) 468-4200.