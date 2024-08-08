Tropical Development Possible Near the Territory Next Week

A tropical depression could develop near the Territory early next week. There is a possibility of coastal and urban flooding. Severe weather is possible as early as Monday night into Tuesday morning. High wind gusts may also be a feature of the approaching disturbance.

Residents are being asked to be on alert as conditions can change at short notice.

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life