TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

An elongated area of trough of low pressure a few hundred miles east of the island chain continues to be an area of interest to the Virgin Islands. While this area is showing a low chance of development over the next week, the Department of Disaster Management continues to monitor this area as it gets closer to the Virgin Islands.
At this time there is no warning or watches in effect to the Territory. It must be highlighted disturbances that are not tropical cyclones can also have severe impacts. Residents should continue to pay attention to updates as weather can change at any time. The next update will be at 8:30 am tomorrow or sooner if required.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.