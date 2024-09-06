TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

An elongated area of trough of low pressure a few hundred miles east of the island chain continues to be an area of interest to the Virgin Islands. While this area is showing a low chance of development over the next week, the Department of Disaster Management continues to monitor this area as it gets closer to the Virgin Islands.

At this time there is no warning or watches in effect to the Territory. It must be highlighted disturbances that are not tropical cyclones can also have severe impacts. Residents should continue to pay attention to updates as weather can change at any time. The next update will be at 8:30 am tomorrow or sooner if required.