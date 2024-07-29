VI Government to Assist with Hurricane Relief in St. Vincent and Grenada

The Government of the Virgin Islands has pledged $400,000.00 to the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada to assist with the countries’ hurricane relief efforts.

Premier and Minister of Finance, and Minister for Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Honourable Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley made the announcement while addressing the opening ceremony of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) 11th Council of Ministers: Environmental Sustainability (COM:ES).

The Premier offered the Virgin Islands’ sympathy and empathy for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada stating that his government understands what they are going through and that these are yet the early days of recovery with a long, hard road ahead with more risk awaiting along that path.

Premier Wheatley said, “The Government and people of the Virgin Islands remember well with great appreciation the outpouring of assistance that we received from the OECS family in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and are now happy to extend a helping hand to our brethren in your hour of need. I am pleased to announce, a pledge to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada $200,000.00 each to contribute to your relief efforts.”

The Premier in his address urged the delegates to accept the reality of the colossal danger that climate change poses and muster focused, coordinated action to adapt to increase the region’s resilience.

He said despite the challenges the region faces, he remains optimistic about the future and enthusiastic about its prospects, as for in every challenge, opportunity also abounds.

Premier Wheatley said, “I think of opportunities like employing data-backed smart land use planning, resilient building design and new financing models to build Category 5-ready islands, the potential for mangrove reforestation and coral restoration initiatives to help secure our vulnerable coastlines from stronger storm surge, while bolstering the foundations of our Blue Economy and the obvious opportunities like renewable energy and the wider Green economy.”

The Premier also challenged the delegates to think about the smallness of the region as an opportunity for building resilience. “Our smallness makes the notion of Category 5-ready hurricane countries, 100% renewable powered grids, zero waste and sustainable balanced development not crazy aloof ideas, but feasible aspirations attainable with focused action.”

Premier Wheatley also stated that exciting opportunities can be brought to life through public awareness and education, local partnerships and regional and international collaboration.

The Government of the Virgin Islands hosted the 11th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Environmental Sustainability (COM:ES) on July 24 with Premier Wheatley assuming the role of incoming Chair.

COM:ES is responsible for overseeing and facilitating the implementation of the St. George’s Declaration of Principles for Environmental Sustainability in the OECS to minimise environmental vulnerability, improve environmental management and protect the region’s natural resource base for optimal social and economic benefits for Member States of the OECS.