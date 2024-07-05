WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Dry and stable conditions expected to dominate the weather conditions this weekend. The air quality is expected to reduce to moderate levels due to the presence of the Sahara Dust. The seas however are back to normal levels and expected to remain the same over the weekend. However, on Monday a tropical wave is expected to move into the area and this expected to heighten chance of showers and cloudiness.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.