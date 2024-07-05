WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Dry and stable conditions expected to dominate the weather conditions this weekend. The air quality is expected to reduce to moderate levels due to the presence of the Sahara Dust. The seas however are back to normal levels and expected to remain the same over the weekend. However, on Monday a tropical wave is expected to move into the area and this expected to heighten chance of showers and cloudiness.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life