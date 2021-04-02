AccuWeather Forecasters Predict Above-Normal 2021 Hurricane Season

AccuWeather’s April 2 forecast for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season calls for an above-normal level of activity compared to 30-year average.

The normal season has 14 storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Last year, 13 hurricanes formed, and six of those reached the major hurricane threshold.

To read the full forecast, visit https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/accuweathers-2021-atlantic-hurricane-season-forecast/924431

Additional expert forecasts are scheduled for release later this month.