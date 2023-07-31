BEACH SAFETY ADVISORY – SEASONAL UPDATE

From today (31st July 2023) until the beginning of the North Swell Season in October, Beach Safety Advisories will be broadcasted when Red Flags or Purple Flags are posted, or in the case of a particular hazard.

If no Advisory is sent out then the status is YELLOW FLAG for THE BATHS NPT MOORING FIELD.

***

It is the JELLYFISH SEASON – take care and precaution whilst visiting the beach!

SNORKEL SAFETY – SNORKELING is a physical activity, know how to swim, stay together and don’t touch the reef.

When boating – remember the SPEED LIMIT is FIVE (5) KNOTS – NO WAKE in all harbour and mooring field areas.

DON’T DRINK AND BOAT – WEAR YOUR KILL CORD – Safety is No Accident!