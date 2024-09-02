FREE SAFER BUILDING WEBINAR BEGINS THIS WEEK

Let’s elevate the resilience of the housing stock for a safer more secure region!

Join CDEMA – Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and other regional partners for a webinar series about how to build for category 5 Hurricanes and magnitude 7 earthquakes.

This webinar series “Integrity and Safety in Residential Construction: Constructing Homes for Tomorrow and the Role of Building Standards” aims to increase the uptake and implementation of the building standards for safety in residential construction.

It will highlight the building standards in the region including the newly approved CARICOM Regional Standard, the CARICOM Regional Code of Practice for the Construction of Houses.

The series takes place each Wednesday in September: 4, 11, 18 & 25 at 6:30pm AST and 2:00pm AST

Funding for the upcoming series is provided by Global Affairs Canada through the Targeted Support to CDEMA Project.

To register and learn more, please visit https://www.hostsbb.com/