Hurricane Preparedness Clean Up Of Bulky Waste

The Department of Solid Waste Management is stepping up its hurricane preparedness clean up and is inviting households to place their bulky waste next to community bins for collection during the evening between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. This notice excludes business establishments on Tortola.



Virgin Gorda residents are also asked to place their bulky waste at community bins on Monday and Friday evenings during the same times.



Senior citizens who need help with discarding their bulky waste can contact the department at 468-4934 for assistance.